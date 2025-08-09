Consecration: "It was a wonderful Day"

After months of prayerful anticipation, those in the diocese and beyond gathered in sacred assembly to witness the profound mystery of apostolic succession as the Rt. Rev. Robert P. Price was consecrated eighth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas.

The two-hour service highlighted the beauty of liturgy in the Episcopal Church which took place at Church of the Incarnation in Dallas. As tradition, during part of the service Price laid prostrate on the floor to show humility and total surrender to God’s will amidst the prayers of more than 700 attendees on site, and many more watching the livestream.

The ordination of a bishop is a special event in part because the bishop stands as a symbol of our unity as Christ's Body, said The Rev. Paul Nesta, who is rector of St. David of Wales in Denton. “We caught a glimpse of that unity in the diverse representation of bishops and clergy that were brought together for this event.”

The Most Rev. Sean Rowe served as chief consecrator along with fellow consecrators The Rt. Rev. Jennifer Andison, resigned suffragan bishop, Diocese of Toronto; The Rt. Rev. John Bauerschmidt, bishop, Diocese of Tennessee; The Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo, secretary general of the Anglican Communion; The Rt. Rev. Wayne Smith, retired bishop, Diocese of Missouri; The Rt. Rev. George Sumner, bishop, Diocese of Dallas; The Rev. Erik K. J. Gronberg, bishop, Northern Texas-Northern Louisiana Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.

Other special bishop guests included The Rt. Rev. Felix Annancy, bishop of the Diocese of Koforidua in Ghana. From the Episcopal Church the Rt. Rev. Lloyd Allen, bishop of the Diocese of Honduras; and the Rt. Rev. Moises Quezada Mota, bishop of the Diocese of the Dominican Republic. In total there were about 30 bishops present. Part of the service also included the bishops surrounding a kneeling Price as they laid hands on him as a symbol of passing on the Gospel across generations and centuries.

“It was deeply moving to see the wider Anglican communion represented with bishops and leaders from around the globe alongside many ecumenical pastors and faith partners from South Dallas,” said the Rev. Carrie Headington, canon evangelist for the diocese. “Bishop Price is a gift to our diocese, North Texas and the wider body of Christ. We have great work ahead under his leadership.”

Consecration week also included many meetings, a celebratory dinner and other gatherings while the Episcopal and Anglican Communion brothers and sisters were in town. This included an evening with Bishop Poggo who spoke about the work of the Anglican Communion and other meaningful work in the Church. In the Anglican News Service Pogo said he enjoyed his visit to Dallas and the consecration. “‘It has been wonderful to attend the consecration of the Very Rev Rob Price. May God strengthen and envision him, as he takes up this important ministry,” he said. “We assure him of our prayers and support and give thanks for the diverse ministry in the Diocese of Dallas.”

Price, who is the former dean of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, was elected in May on the second ballot vote in slate of three candidates. It’s the first time a diocesan candidate has been elected bishop since the Rt. Rev. Harry Tunis Moore who was elected more than 100 years ago.

The consecration also included vesting the new bishop with the things he will use in his ministry to the diocese. During the consecration Price received gifts from parishes big and small from throughout the diocese. He received two rings one that is ceremonial and one that has the diocesan seal and is used for stamping. He also got a pectoral cross, a mitre, and two croziers, one ceremonial which is a refurbished crozier used by Bishop Robert Terwilliger who was a suffragan bishop from 1975 to 1986, and a travel crozier made in the Holy Land out of olive wood. Lay leader Tony Briggle who worked to help gather the gifts said Price was humbled and very touched by all the parishes from throughout the diocese who gave money and the many vestments and vessels he will use throughout his episcopacy.

After the consecration the reception buzzed with excitement for their new bishop coadjutor, who will eventually become bishop upon Sumner’s retirement.

“Rob Price has demonstrated gifts for pastoral leadership both as Dean, and in his time moonlighting as Canon to the Ordinary during the pandemic,” Sumner said. “We are excited to see what opportunities for mission Holy Spirit will be opening up for him and our diocese here in North Texas in the years to come.”

Longtime diocesan volunteers, Mark and Terry Demler, called the service “inspiring” and said it set the tone for the future of the diocese.

“I know he will carry on the traditions of our church, but with new enthusiasm and programs,” said Elizabeth Hunt, whose father served at St. Matthew’s Cathedral as did the newly ordained bishop.

“I look forward to how Bishop Price will strive to be an instrument of unity within our diocese and the wider Church as he upholds the Catholic and Apostolic faith we have received,” Nesta said.

Many are excited for the ministry of Bishop Coadjutor Price, said the Rev. Deng Pager, rector of St. Philip’s Sudanese Church. “The sermon was great, and The Rt. Reverend Price was very excited as he walked around blessing the attendees. It was a wonderful day.”

It was a flawless weekend said Rebecca Wellborn, treasurer for the diocese. "The service was extraordinary, and everyone was so happy. Most noticeable though, was seeing how we have expanded to include so many different cultures and languages. This weekend was a testament to our worldwide ministry, and the work our bishops have done to cultivate those relationships."

The Rev. Samira Page, rector of Holy Nativity in Plano summed up consecration day. “In this beautiful moment, we bore witness to God’s continuous work of creation and renewal, as he faithfully provides the Church with shepherds who will carry on the apostolic ministry, making it new for each generation,” she said.

“We shall continue to offer our prayers for Bishop George and Bishop Coadjutor Rob, that the Lord may sustain and strengthen them in their sacred calling.”

Reporter Lowell Duncan contributed to this report.