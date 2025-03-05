The Very Rev. Rob Price Elected Bishop Coadjutor
The Episcopal Diocese of Dallas has elected the Very Rev. Rob Price as its Bishop Coadjutor. Price is currently the Dean of St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Dallas. He will be consecrated and installed as the Bishop Coadjutor during a ceremony in September, pending consents of bishops with jurisdiction and Standing Committees of the Episcopal Church dioceses. Price will serve under the Rt. Rev. George R. Sumner, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas. Upon the retirement of Bishop Sumner, Price will become the eighth bishop of the diocese.
In his statement to the delegation Price said, "Thank you for this trust. I commit all of my capacities, energies, and suffering love to the wonderful work to which you have called me," Price said. "But let me say clearly that I need God's help and yours. I need your prayers, and I need your help. Will you help me?" The crowd shouted yes, and Price ended with "upwards and onwards. Thank you and God bless you."
The bishop coadjutor-elect was chosen by clergy and lay delegates representing congregations of the diocese on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at a Special Convention, held in-person at Saint Michael and All Angels. Price was elected on the second round of balloting with 82 clergy votes out of 134 present, and 77 laity votes with 151 present. A majority of both clergy and lay votes in the same round, defined as 50 percent plus one vote, was needed for election.
“We give thanks for Bishop Coadjutor-Elect Price and for the grace and faithfulness shown by all the nominees and their families, said the Rev. Perry Mullins, president of the Standing Committee. “Today is a joyful day for the Diocese of Dallas and we are excited for the road ahead!”
The other nominees included the Rt. Rev. Fraser Lawton, Assistant Bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas, and the Rev. Dr. Bill Carroll, Rector, Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview.
Bishop Sumner expressed his gratitude to all three candidates for participating in the process. “I know that Dean Price will bring many gifts to the episcopal office and, will prove well suited to the time into which we as a Church now move,” Sumner said. “Keep praying for him and his family.”
Timeline:
April 17 - 2024, Bishop Sumner called for the election of a coadjutor
April/May – Selection of the members of the Search Committee
August--September – 2024 Survey meetings throughout the diocese
October -- Presented the Diocesan Profile and Called for Nominations
November – Search Committee conducts interviews with nominees, backgrounds checks, narrowing of the field of candidates
March -- Retreat for further interviews and discernment
March -- Slate Announced
May --Election
The clergy and lay leaders who guided us through this process:
Standing Committee
The Rev. Perry Mullins, St. Peter’s, McKinney, President
Jolayne Lacour, St. David of Wales, Denton
The Rev. Terry Reisner, Epiphany, Richardson
Tom Graves, Incarnation, Dallas
The Rev. Paul Nesta, St. David of Wales, Denton
Tim Mack, St. Matthew’s Cathedral
Search Committee
The Rev. Clayton Elder, St. Philip’s, Frisco, President
The Rev. Sam Adams, St. Augustine’s, Dallas
Tony Briggle, St. Michael and All Angels, Dallas
Cathleen Dolt, St. James, Dallas
The Rev. Mark Hall, St. Matthew’s Cathedral, Dallas
The Rev. David Houk, St. John’s, Dallas
The Rev. Ian Hyde, Good Shepherd, Terrell
Adele Ichilian, St. Matthew’s Cathedral, Dallas
Jolayne LaCour, St. David of Wales, Denton
Matt Lewis, Church of the Incarnation, Dallas
Stevi McCoy, Transfiguration, Dallas
The Rev. Noe Mendez, Santa Natividad, McKinney
The Rev. Cynthia Moore, St. Mark’s, Mt. Pleasant
The Rev. Perry Mullins, St. Peter’s, McKinney
The Rev. Samira Page, Gateway of Grace, Dallas
Hal Richards, Good Shepherd, Terrell
Wendy Skorburg, Good Shepherd, Cedar Hill
The Rev. Kate Smith, St. Paul’s, Prosper
Lee Spence, St. Dunston’s, Mineola
Lance Taylor, St. Philip’s, Frisco
The Rev. Andrew Van Kirk, St. Andrew’s, McKinney
Almighty and everlasting Father, who hast given us the Holy Spirit to abide with us for ever; Bless, we beseech thee, with his grace and presence, the bishops and the other clergy and laity assembled in thy Name, that thy Church, being preserved in true faith and godly discipline, may fulfill all the mind of him who loved it and gave himself for it, thy Son Jesus Christ our Savior: who liveth and reigneth with thee, in the unity of the same Spirit, one God, now and for ever. Amen.